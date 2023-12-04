IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Israel expands offensive to Gaza's south, Spotify to lay off 17% of employees, and vets puzzle over cause of severe dog illness

  • Israeli forces move to southern Gaza, ordering evacuations

    Two killed as house destroyed by blast in Khan Younis

    Israel announces ground offensive into southern Gaza has begun

  • U.S. is working 'hour by hour' to bring Hamas back to hostage negotiations, Kirby says

  • U.S. was not aware of Hamas' attack plan on Israel, Kirby says

  • Israel shifts offensive to southern Gaza in hunt of Hamas leaders

  • Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after collapse of fragile truce with Hamas

  • Extensive airstrikes destroy Khan Younis residential complex

  • Harris says Israel ‘must do more’ to protect civilians in Gaza

  • A look at the growing number of violent incidents targeting Palestinians in America

  • College student shot in Burlington, Vermont speaks out

  • Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire ends

  • Son of hostage still in Gaza speaks out as fighting resumes

  • Israel shouldn’t have rested Hamas battle plan ‘on the shelf,’ John Brennan says

  • More pauses and renewed fighting in Gaza are ‘inevitable,’ says Richard Haass

  • Blinken blames Hamas for breaking Israel truce

  • Israel releases video of Gaza airstrikes as war resumes

  • Gazans angry at 'unjust' orders by Israel to flee Khan Younis for Rafah

  • Dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel resumes bombing of Gaza

  • Israel resumes airstrikes against Gaza after 7-day truce

NBC News

Two killed as house destroyed by blast in Khan Younis

00:48

Two people were killed and a house destroyed by a blast early on Monday morning in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, after the Israeli military had ordered residents to flee from half a dozen areas in and around the city.Dec. 4, 2023

