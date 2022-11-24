Two killed, multiple injured after wrong-way crash in Chicago

- Now Playing
Two killed, multiple injured after wrong-way crash in Chicago00:41
- UP NEXT
Biden is 'going to try' to ban assault weapons00:22
Watch: Candlelit vigils to mourn Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims00:45
Georgia deputies arrested for beating inmate03:49
HBCU calls for investigation after traffic stop turned to search for drugs03:23
‘Sacred cloth’ pride flag hung over Colorado city hall to honor Club Q victims00:52
What holiday shoppers should know ahead of Black Friday01:39
Few states with abortion restrictions have exceptions for lethal fetal abnormalities03:14
Students share what they’re thankful for this holiday season01:42
‘Tripledemic’ overwhelming U.S. hospitals01:29
New leads in University of Idaho murders, police say02:05
U.S. reckons with gun violence epidemic after another mass shooting01:48
Walmart gunman kills six, injures several in Virginia before shooting himself03:48
DOJ seeks to question Pence in Jan. 6th probe00:52
Vaping may increase risk of cavities01:39
How one preschool teaches kindness to kids02:01
Virginia Gov. Youngkin on Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 'Our hearts are heavy'00:44
Colorado Springs shooting suspect appears virtually in court01:01
North Carolina news meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash near interstate02:14
Father and son face attempted murder charges in Fedex shooting01:35
- Now Playing
Two killed, multiple injured after wrong-way crash in Chicago00:41
- UP NEXT
Biden is 'going to try' to ban assault weapons00:22
Watch: Candlelit vigils to mourn Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims00:45
Georgia deputies arrested for beating inmate03:49
HBCU calls for investigation after traffic stop turned to search for drugs03:23
‘Sacred cloth’ pride flag hung over Colorado city hall to honor Club Q victims00:52
Play All