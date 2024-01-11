IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Two paths lead to peace and stability in Gaza and Mideast, Blinken says

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Israel's long record of assassinations: Will it work against Hamas?

    04:30

  • World 'fails' Palestinians in 'livestreamed genocide,' South Africa tells World Court

    01:19

  • The Rafah hospital doctor who brings healing to the ill and injured of Gaza

    01:29

  • Sanders says U.S. is ‘complicit’ in Gaza deaths

    02:19

  • Israel showing few signs of winding down war in Gaza as Hamas leader at large

    05:29

  • Video shows Israeli jeep running over Palestinians shot in West Bank clash

    02:36

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

    02:24

  • Video shows aid trucks surrounded by crowds near Gaza City

    00:39

  • Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation

    02:12

  • Blinken speech in Tel Aviv emphasizes two-sided peace process

    01:43

  • Dozens arrive at a Khan Younis hospital as Israel changes focus in Gaza

    01:07

  • NBC News get inside look at Hamas 'weapons factory' in Gaza

    04:30

  • NBC News gets firsthand look inside Hamas weapons factory discovered by IDF

    02:59

  • Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes

    01:35

  • Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief loses son in Rafah airstrike

    01:07

  • Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leaders after deadly attack

    04:05

  • Palestinian resettlement ‘not a military objective,’ says IDF spokesperson

    01:57

  • Former Hamas hostages and families call for release of all remaining hostages

    01:31

  • Palestinian baby Anas gets sunshine therapy at camp in Rafah, Gaza

    01:31

NBC News

Two paths lead to peace and stability in Gaza and Mideast, Blinken says

00:57

Concluding a weeklong diplomatic tour to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said two paths, one involving reassuring Israel and the other marginalizing Iran, could lead to peace.Jan. 11, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Two paths lead to peace and stability in Gaza and Mideast, Blinken says

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Israel's long record of assassinations: Will it work against Hamas?

    04:30

  • World 'fails' Palestinians in 'livestreamed genocide,' South Africa tells World Court

    01:19

  • The Rafah hospital doctor who brings healing to the ill and injured of Gaza

    01:29

  • Sanders says U.S. is ‘complicit’ in Gaza deaths

    02:19

  • Israel showing few signs of winding down war in Gaza as Hamas leader at large

    05:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All