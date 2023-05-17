IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Two victims of Mount Vesuvius eruption found in Pompeii

Two victims of Mount Vesuvius eruption found in Pompeii

Two skeletons have been found in Pompeii, the Roman city that was wiped out by an eruption of the Mount Vesuvius volcano nearly 2,000 years ago. Pompeii Archaeological Park Director Gabriel Zuchtriegel said they were killed when the building collapsed, noting that wall fragments were found between their fractured bones.May 17, 2023

