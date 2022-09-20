IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Deadly typhoon pummels Japan with ferocious winds, record rainfall

Deadly typhoon pummels Japan with ferocious winds, record rainfall

Typhoon Nanmadol killed at least two people, cut power to thousands of homes and caused travel chaos at it swept across Japan. It was later downgraded to a tropical storm as it headed toward the Pacific Ocean.Sept. 20, 2022

