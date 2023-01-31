IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Tyre Nichols’ stepfather: ‘Losing a son is the hardest thing I’ve ever done’

01:04

Memphis residents held a vigil to honor Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by police officers following a traffic stop on January 7. Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, spoke at the vigil, saying he is trying to stay strong for his wife and stepchildren.Jan. 31, 2023

