U.K. increases Covid restrictions to curb spread of omicron
01:33
Share this -
copied
“It is now the proportionate and responsible thing to move to 'Plan B' in England,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, before laying out a plan involving mask mandates, more working from home and an “NHS Covid pass” to enter certain venues.Dec. 8, 2021
U.K. increases Covid restrictions to curb spread of omicron
01:33
Thousands of service members miss Covid vaccination deadlines
03:29
Pfizer CEO: New data about effectiveness of booster against omicron is ‘very good news’
05:12
Pfizer releases new data about effectiveness of its booster against omicron
01:53
Omicron infections now identified in over a third of the U.S.
03:02
Demand for Covid vaccine increases as omicron variant spreads across U.S.