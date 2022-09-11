Watch: Kids share touching memories of Queen Elizabeth II

- Now Playing
Watch: Kids share touching memories of Queen Elizabeth II01:19
- UP NEXT
Thousands turn out as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh01:56
‘All faith and obedience’: Charles proclaimed ruler across United Kingdom01:17
Inside the extraordinary life and 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth04:05
How Queen Elizabeth fostered a special relationship with US01:17
Queen Elizabeth’s body heads to Edinburgh for public to mourn01:59
Queen begins final journey from Scotland; William and Harry reunite02:35
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is driven from Balmoral to Edinburgh00:49
‘Very lovely to see’: Happy reaction in Windsor as William and Harry reunite01:06
‘God save the King!’: Enthusiastic crowds greet Charles near Buckingham Palace01:26
Watch: Princes William and Harry on joint walkabout to meet crowds at Windsor01:37
Mourners in Washington remember the queen at memorial outside the British Embassy01:17
Lawmakers in U.K. Parliament pledge allegiance to King Charles III01:11
Watch: Sports fans sing 'God save the King' at London cricket game00:21
Watch Harry Styles pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth during concert00:20
Writer behind Queen’s cameos says she could have been an actor01:35
‘The Crown’ pauses production out of respect to Queen Elizabeth00:35
What is a queen consort? Camilla's new title and role explained02:29
Behind the American obsession with British royalty01:32
How the world changed during Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign02:40
- Now Playing
Watch: Kids share touching memories of Queen Elizabeth II01:19
- UP NEXT
Thousands turn out as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh01:56
‘All faith and obedience’: Charles proclaimed ruler across United Kingdom01:17
Inside the extraordinary life and 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth04:05
How Queen Elizabeth fostered a special relationship with US01:17
Queen Elizabeth’s body heads to Edinburgh for public to mourn01:59
Play All