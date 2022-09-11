IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Kids share touching memories of Queen Elizabeth II

Watch: Kids share touching memories of Queen Elizabeth II

One girl remembered enjoying the monarch’s appearance with Paddington Bear during Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “It was so funny,” she said, adding, “She's a loving, caring person to me, who just wants to help no matter what, and had a brilliant life.”Sept. 11, 2022

