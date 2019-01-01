Europe

U.K. knife attack terror suspect arrested after three stabbed at Victoria Station, Manchester on New Year's Eve

01:45

Officers used a taser and pepper spray to arrest a man suspected of stabbing three people at Victoria Station in Manchester.Jan. 1, 2019

  • Police overpower knife attack suspect at U.K. train station

    01:45

  • Brother speaks after Paul Whelan detained in Russia on suspicion of spying

    06:31

  • Russia detains American on suspicion of spying

    03:11

  • Baby boy found alive in wreckage of collapsed Russian apartment block

    01:00

  • NASA celebrates as spacecraft passes icy object 4 billion miles from Earth

    01:01

  • Kim Jong Un says U.S. ‘continues to break its promises’

    01:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All