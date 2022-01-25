U.K. police launch investigation into alleged Downing Street Covid lockdown parties
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that British police have launched an investigation into a series of gatherings held at the Prime Minister's residence that allegedly broke Covid-19 lockdown rules. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing sharp criticism over the gatherings that took place while the country was under a national lockdown.Jan. 25, 2022
