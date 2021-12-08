IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Olaf Scholz sworn in to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor

    00:43

  • Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia

    00:51

  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson denies prioritizing animals during Afghanistan evacuation

    01:05

  • Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display

    01:08

  • ‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage

    01:38

  • Russia reinforcing its positions near the border, Ukraine says

    01:23

  • Biden, Putin hold diplomatic virtual conversation as Ukraine tensions mount

    03:17

  • British teen says she was lucky to survive crocodile attack

    01:03

  • Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions

    01:49

  • Watch: German couple decorate 444 Christmas trees inside their home

    00:49

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy displays U.S. military hardware amid rising tensions with Russia

    01:21

  • Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show

    01:37

  • U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    01:30

  • Three more missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released, 12 remain abducted

    00:34

  • Covid vaccine developer warns next pandemic could be worse

    00:56

  • Millions of migrating monarch butterflies descend on Mexico

    00:56

  • Man grabs Zemmour by neck as violence mars first presidential campaign rally

    00:56

  • Watch: Total solar eclipse takes place over Antarctica for one minute

    01:11

  • Drone video shows ash covered homes after Indonesia volcano erupts

    01:30

  • Tensions run high on Ukrainian and Russian border

    01:57

NBC News

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson denies prioritizing animals during Afghanistan evacuation

01:05

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied that he prioritized the evacuation of rescue animals during the Kabul airlift earlier this year following claims that Britain’s Foreign Office abandoned many of its allies in Afghanistan.Dec. 8, 2021

  • Olaf Scholz sworn in to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor

    00:43

  • Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia

    00:51

  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson denies prioritizing animals during Afghanistan evacuation

    01:05

  • Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display

    01:08

  • ‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage

    01:38

  • Russia reinforcing its positions near the border, Ukraine says

    01:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All