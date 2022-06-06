U.K.'s Boris Johnson to face vote of confidence on Monday

- Now Playing
U.K.'s Boris Johnson to face vote of confidence on Monday00:53
- UP NEXT
‘We all woke up to a different reality’: On 100th day, Zelenskyy recalls start of war01:44
Johnny Depp plays U.K. rock concert in wake of defamation trial victory01:27
Passengers killed as train derails in southern Germany01:02
Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive for Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service00:52
Queen Elizabeth II lights first of 1,500 Platinum Jubilee beacons01:45
French president pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee00:52
Watch: Ukrainians detonate unexploded Russian munitions01:03
Queen's Platinum Jubilee in miniature created in Lego bricks00:41
Queen makes Britain great, well-wishers waiting for Platinum Jubilee say01:12
British military rehearse for queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant00:37
What makes a pudding fit for queen's Platinum Jubilee?00:58
Bayard Steed pageant features giant horse, kids dressed as medieval knights00:54
Archive: How visits by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to the U.S. have been reported over the decades04:05
Ukraine's Zelenskyy slams Hungary delaying new E.U. sanctions on Russia01:53
‘War is a health issue’: WHO condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine01:32
Putin meets Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine01:44
British government releases critical report on Downing Street parties03:07
Watch: Divers complete dramatic whale rescue off Spanish coast01:27
Ukraine war must not derail curbs to climate change, John Kerry says01:21
- Now Playing
U.K.'s Boris Johnson to face vote of confidence on Monday00:53
- UP NEXT
‘We all woke up to a different reality’: On 100th day, Zelenskyy recalls start of war01:44
Johnny Depp plays U.K. rock concert in wake of defamation trial victory01:27
Passengers killed as train derails in southern Germany01:02
Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive for Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service00:52
Queen Elizabeth II lights first of 1,500 Platinum Jubilee beacons01:45
Play All