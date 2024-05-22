IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Political consultant who admitted to deepfaking Biden's voice in primaries is indicted

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces new general election
May 22, 202401:21

NBC News

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces new general election

01:21

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a surprise announcement that U.K. elections will be held on July 4, rather than waiting for autumn as had been widely expected.May 22, 2024

