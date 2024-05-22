U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces new general election

Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel01:56
Humanitarian situation ‘deteriorates by the hour across Gaza,’ Red Cross spokesperson says07:07
British prime minister calls for general election on July 402:11
- Now Playing
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces new general election01:21
- UP NEXT
Ireland, Spain and Norway say they will recognize Palestinian state03:59
Video shows Kim Jong Un's portrait hanging alongside his father's and grandfather's00:47
Norway, Ireland and Spain announce they will recognize state of Palestine00:38
Video appears to show a man trying to body-slam an orca00:49
Iran's supreme leader leads funeral in Tehran for President Raisi02:04
Passenger dies, dozens injured on plane hit by severe turbulence02:11
Huge crowds attend funeral event for Iranian president01:27
'An honest mistake': Florida woman arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammunition02:41
Singapore Airlines flight makes an emergency landing in Bangkok due to severe turbulence00:34
Video shows Singapore Airlines flight before emergency Bangkok landing after turbulence death00:21
Israeli military releases video said to show troops in action in the Gaza Strip00:36
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu02:13
Iran begins funerals for President Raisi killed in helicopter crash03:01
Crowd of mourners surround a truck carrying the remains of the Iranian president00:48
Japanese town blocks off viral view of Mount Fuji01:08
International Criminal Court seeks arrest of Israel's Netanyahu and Hamas leader01:40
Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel01:56
Humanitarian situation ‘deteriorates by the hour across Gaza,’ Red Cross spokesperson says07:07
British prime minister calls for general election on July 402:11
- Now Playing
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces new general election01:21
- UP NEXT
Ireland, Spain and Norway say they will recognize Palestinian state03:59
Video shows Kim Jong Un's portrait hanging alongside his father's and grandfather's00:47
Play All