IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mourning in public is an ‘incredibly painful’ part of royal duty

    01:27

  • Looking back at Queen Elizabeth’s 73-year marriage to Prince Philip

    03:26

  • Remembering Queen Elizabeth's relationships with U.S. presidents

    03:54
  • Now Playing

    U.K. prime minister says Britain has ‘grown and flourished’ under Queen Elizabeth’s reign 

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Proclamation of Queen Elizabeth's death posted at Balmoral Castle

    01:10

  • Archive: Queen Elizabeth II was a frequent visitor to the U.S.

    04:09

  • Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96

    01:56

  • Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's life through the years

    04:40

  • Before she was queen: The early life of Queen Elizabeth II

    02:11

  • Royals rush to Scotland to be at Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside

    00:56

  • Royal expert talks process of succession in British monarchy

    03:21

  • British PM Liz Truss makes statement regarding Queen’s health

    04:55

  • Prince Charles, Camilla on the way to Balmoral to see the Queen

    02:22

  • Queen Elizabeth under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace says

    02:33

  • Queen Elizabeth's doctors say they are 'concerned for her health'

    01:38

  • Queen makes appearance amid renewed royal tensions

    03:28

  • All eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they return to UK

    03:14

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK amid royal fallout

    02:09

  • Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ reveals its Prince William and Kate actors

    00:49

  • Queen cancels appearance at beloved event due to mobility issues

    01:51

NBC News

U.K. prime minister says Britain has ‘grown and flourished’ under Queen Elizabeth’s reign 

03:03

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to the nation after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Truss said, “Our country has grown and flourished” under the Queen’s reign, and “we must come together as a people to support” King Charles III.Sept. 8, 2022

  • Mourning in public is an ‘incredibly painful’ part of royal duty

    01:27

  • Looking back at Queen Elizabeth’s 73-year marriage to Prince Philip

    03:26

  • Remembering Queen Elizabeth's relationships with U.S. presidents

    03:54
  • Now Playing

    U.K. prime minister says Britain has ‘grown and flourished’ under Queen Elizabeth’s reign 

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Proclamation of Queen Elizabeth's death posted at Balmoral Castle

    01:10

  • Archive: Queen Elizabeth II was a frequent visitor to the U.S.

    04:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All