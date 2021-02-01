IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

World

U.K. Prime Minister wishes recovery to record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom after Covid-19 diagnosis

01:36

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the well-wishers to Captain Tom Moore, a 100-year-old WWII veteran who raised millions for the National Health Service, after an announcement that he has contracted Covid-19. Captain Tom started walking lengths of his garden at the beginning of the pandemic to raise money, and quickly garnered international attention, raising over $45 million.Feb. 1, 2021

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All