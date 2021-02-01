U.K. Prime Minister wishes recovery to record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom after Covid-19 diagnosis

U.K. Prime Minister wishes recovery to record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom after Covid-19 diagnosis01:36
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the well-wishers to Captain Tom Moore, a 100-year-old WWII veteran who raised millions for the National Health Service, after an announcement that he has contracted Covid-19. Captain Tom started walking lengths of his garden at the beginning of the pandemic to raise money, and quickly garnered international attention, raising over $45 million.