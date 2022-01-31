U.K.’s Boris Johnson apologizes after ‘partygate’ report
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized after a report found “failures of leadership” resulted in several parties taking place at 10 Downing Street during lockdown. Several of the gatherings that took place at his offices are being investigated by the police.Jan. 31, 2022
