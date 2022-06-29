IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.K.'s Boris Johnson calls out Putin's 'toxic masculinity'

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Biden, NATO pledge additional troops to Eastern Europe amid war in Ukraine

    03:19

  • Ukrainian woman captured by Russians reunites with her mother

    02:57

  • Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion

    00:59

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says video shows Russians targeted Kremenchuk mall

    01:08

  • 300,000 NATO troops on high alert in response to Russian threat

    05:48

  • ‘I never thought humanity could be capable of this,’ says Ukrainian president of Bucha

    03:11

  • Turkey agrees path for Finland and Sweden to join NATO

    01:22

  • Watch: Surveillance video shows Russian missile strike hit Ukrainian mall

    01:05

  • At least 20 dead after Russian missiles strike Ukrainian shopping mall

    03:45

  • Russian missile hits Ukraine mall: Around 20 killed

    02:53

  • At least 18 killed by Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall, Ukraine says

    01:33

  • Russia attacks shopping mall in Ukraine, killing several people

    01:50

  • Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta

    06:39

  • Ukrainian shopping mall shelled by Russian missiles, President Zelenskyy says

    02:56

  • Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders at G7 summit

    00:31

  • World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine

    04:35

  • US to send advanced missile defense system to Ukraine

    02:34

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy joins G-7 leaders by video link

    00:41

  • Russian missile destroys residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine says

    00:30

NBC News

U.K.'s Boris Johnson calls out Putin's 'toxic masculinity'

00:34

In an interview with German TV network ZDF, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the Russian invasion of Ukraine "a perfect example of toxic masculinity."June 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.K.'s Boris Johnson calls out Putin's 'toxic masculinity'

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Biden, NATO pledge additional troops to Eastern Europe amid war in Ukraine

    03:19

  • Ukrainian woman captured by Russians reunites with her mother

    02:57

  • Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion

    00:59

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says video shows Russians targeted Kremenchuk mall

    01:08

  • 300,000 NATO troops on high alert in response to Russian threat

    05:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All