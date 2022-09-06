IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.K.'s Boris Johnson makes farewell speech as he is succeeded by Liz Truss as prime minister

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands stranded as Lufthansa pilot strike causes flight cancellations

    01:19

  • Splat! Tomatina food fight festival returns after Covid

    00:45

  • Germans turn to wood chips to reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies

    01:33

  • French winemakers harvest grapes early in what could be a vintage year

    01:18

  • Video shows wreckage left by deadly Russian train station attack

    01:19

  • ‘Thank you for our independence’: Zelenskyy honors fallen soldiers

    01:37

  • Zelenskyy’s independence day warning: ‘Repugnant Russian provocations are a possibility’

    01:11

  • Coast guard video shows luxury yacht sinking off Italy

    00:47

  • Wildfires and severe rain turn deadly in Europe

    02:52

  • Finland prime minister says she has taken drug test following controversial party video

    00:51

  • Europe struggles to control worsening energy crisis

    03:33

  • European wildfires forcing thousands to evacuate

    02:02

  • Wildfires continue to rage across France’s famous wine region

    00:50

  • ‘None of this is true’: Italy’s far-right leader accuses media of scaremongering

    01:10

  • Watch: Wildfires rage out of control in southwest France

    01:03

  • Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’

    01:28

  • Beluga whale found in Seine River baffles experts

    00:50

  • Sailor rescued after 16 hours under capsized boat

    00:54

  • Icelandic volcano bursts back into life with smoke and lava

    01:22

NBC News

U.K.'s Boris Johnson makes farewell speech as he is succeeded by Liz Truss as prime minister

01:02

Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to support his successor, Liz Truss, during his farewell speech outside No. 10 Downing Street.Sept. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.K.'s Boris Johnson makes farewell speech as he is succeeded by Liz Truss as prime minister

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands stranded as Lufthansa pilot strike causes flight cancellations

    01:19

  • Splat! Tomatina food fight festival returns after Covid

    00:45

  • Germans turn to wood chips to reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies

    01:33

  • French winemakers harvest grapes early in what could be a vintage year

    01:18

  • Video shows wreckage left by deadly Russian train station attack

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All