    U.K. will always be one your best friends, King Charles tells French lawmakers

    Prime Minister Sunak relaxes U.K. climate commitments

  • Azerbaijan attacks 'Armenian military positions' in Nagorno-Karabakh

  • Italy gets E.U. backing to curb 'brutal business' of migrant smuggling

  • Rescued caver Mark Dickey says he will 'definitely continue to explore caves'

  • Norwegian man discovers rare gold treasure after buying metal detector

  • British police search for former soldier suspected of terrorist offenses on the run from prison

  • Blinken visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy to ‘reaffirm strongly’ U.S. support

  • Deadly floods strike Greece and Turkey as extreme weather follows wildfires

  • Protesters disrupt Woody Allen red carpet at Venice Film Festival

  • Deadly floods tear through central Spain after torrential rainfall

  • Residents of beautiful Austrian town block tunnel in protest over tourism

  • ‘I will not resign’: Spanish soccer chief defiant over World Cup kiss

  • 'Putin’s Russia: deaths and dubious suicides': German foreign minister says

  • Putin speaks at WWII memorial amid reports Prigozhin is dead

  • Firefighters find the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeast Greece ravaged by wildfires

  • British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies

  • Wildfire raging on Tenerife was started deliberately, police say

  • Denmark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

  • Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii

NBC News

U.K. will always be one your best friends, King Charles tells French lawmakers

Britain's King Charles III addressed Senators and members of the National Assembly at the French Senate. He spoke of solidarity with Ukraine and the importance of addressing climate change.Sept. 21, 2023

