'It does leave one very tired': U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth on Covid

00:36

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II empathized with the experiences of a Covid-19 patient as she marked the official opening of the Royal London Hospital's Queen Elizabeth Unit via video call.April 11, 2022

