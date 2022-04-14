IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

U.K. strikes deal to send some asylum-seekers to Rwanda

01:04

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the British government has struck a deal with Rwanda to send some asylum-seekers to the landlocked African country. Johnson said the measure was necessary to counter people-smuggling gangs.April 14, 2022

