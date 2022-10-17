IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

U.K. Treasury chief reverses most of contentious tax-cutting policy

01:00

Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt ditched a raft of unfunded tax-cutting pledges just few weeks after they were announced and a few days after taking office.Oct. 17, 2022

