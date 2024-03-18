IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Putin extends rule, 'combat' saves woman from cougar, and 'Dune' sequel out-earns predecessor

U.N. aid arrives in Gaza under armed guard and goes to depots for distribution
NBC News

U.N. aid arrives in Gaza under armed guard and goes to depots for distribution

An NBC News crew witnessed the arrival of trucks carrying food aid for the people of northern Gaza. Sacks of flour were unloaded at a U.N. depot by volunteers, who said they wanted to ensure that the aid reached the needy.March 18, 2024

