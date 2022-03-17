IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches

    01:39

  • Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol

    01:46

  • Russia intensifies attacks on civilians in Ukraine

    03:12

  • President Putin calls Russians against invasion ‘scum and traitors’

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    U.N. ambassador on Ukraine: Too dangerous to retrieve dead bodies in streets

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    President Zelenskyy visits wounded Ukrainians in hospital

    01:06

  • Blinken 'concerned' China may directly support Russia with military equipment

    00:47

  • ‘You are a man, a hero’: Zelenskyy congratulates freed mayor of Melitopol

    01:27

  • Ukrainian teen refugee credits her cat for keeping her safe

    00:55

  • Hundreds of bulletproof vests donated for use in Ukraine stolen from New York warehouse

    01:47

  • Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

    03:29

  • Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees

    02:29

  • Zelenskyy references President Reagan, Berlin Wall in speech to German lawmakers

    02:25

  • Zelenskyy addresses German lawmakers: Support ‘came too late to stop war’

    03:13

  • Zelenskyy speaks to Lester Holt on red lines, chance of WWIII

    03:10

  • Biden accuses Putin of war crimes as more aid heads to Ukraine

    02:22

  • Ukrainian theater with signs that read ‘children’ attacked by Russia

    02:57

  • At least one killed after downed rocket fell on Kyiv apartment building, emergency services say

    00:48

  • Zelenskyy ‘thankful’ for Biden’s support, warns Russia of loss of soldiers

    01:48

  • Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia

    04:38

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield painted a grim picture of life in besieged Ukraine during a U.N. Security Council meeting. She said local officials in Ukraine were telling their families to leave the bodies of their dead relatives in the streets because it was too dangerous to retrieve them.March 17, 2022

