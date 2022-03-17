U.N. ambassador on Ukraine: Too dangerous to retrieve dead bodies in streets
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield painted a grim picture of life in besieged Ukraine during a U.N. Security Council meeting. She said local officials in Ukraine were telling their families to leave the bodies of their dead relatives in the streets because it was too dangerous to retrieve them.March 17, 2022
