U.N. on Gaza aid truck deaths: ‘These people died because there is a conflict’
Feb. 29, 202401:06
    U.N. on Gaza aid truck deaths: 'These people died because there is a conflict'

U.N. on Gaza aid truck deaths: ‘These people died because there is a conflict’

01:06

Referring to the hundreds of casualties in a huge crowd of desperate civilians waiting for aid in Gaza City overnight, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric insisted that whether it was Israeli gunfire, or a crush, or the trucks that caused it, the war in Gaza was to blame. “These are all acts of violence, in a sense, due to this conflict,” he said.Feb. 29, 2024

    U.N. on Gaza aid truck deaths: 'These people died because there is a conflict'

