IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Some Israelis can now travel to the U.S. without a visa

    03:11

  • 2 mothers share how they’re protecting their kids in Israel and Gaza

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    U.N. chief expresses hope in Gaza aid and a peaceful solution at the Rafah crossing 

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Gaza aid stuck at Rafah border crossing as Israeli bombardment continues

    01:24

  • Video shows aftermath of a deadly blast at an Orthodox church in Gaza City

    01:11

  • Martin Fletcher says his relatives are among Hamas’ hostages

    00:40

  • Israel appears on the verge of a ground invasion into Gaza

    02:38

  • Biden argues helping Israel is vital for US security

    02:15

  • Video shows Israeli bombardment of what it says are 'terrorist targets' in the Gaza Strip

    01:12

  • Video shows militants' missile attacks on Israeli border installations, Lebanon's Hezbollah says

    00:32

  • Video shows aftermath of the collapse of Gaza’s oldest church

    00:48

  • Antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise in the U.S.

    04:14

  • Hamas attack survivor pleads with U.S. lawmakers for support

    02:56

  • College students facing backlash after Israel-Palestine protests

    01:41

  • How an absent House speaker affects Biden’s Israel aid

    06:00

  • How Biden’s support for Israel could be received by Arab leaders

    04:38

  • Biden: We must denounce antisemitism and Islamophobia

    01:33

  • Biden addresses the nation on support for Israel and Ukraine amid both wars

    15:04

  • Biden reflects on why conflicts in Israel, Ukraine should matter to Americans

    03:50

  • Biden condemns actions of Hamas terrorists and Russian President Putin

    01:26

NBC News

U.N. chief expresses hope in Gaza aid and a peaceful solution at the Rafah crossing 

00:47

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres spoke at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip as he waited for aid to travel across the border. He expressed his gratitude to Egypt and hopes for a peaceful end to the war. Oct. 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Some Israelis can now travel to the U.S. without a visa

    03:11

  • 2 mothers share how they’re protecting their kids in Israel and Gaza

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    U.N. chief expresses hope in Gaza aid and a peaceful solution at the Rafah crossing 

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Gaza aid stuck at Rafah border crossing as Israeli bombardment continues

    01:24

  • Video shows aftermath of a deadly blast at an Orthodox church in Gaza City

    01:11

  • Martin Fletcher says his relatives are among Hamas’ hostages

    00:40
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All