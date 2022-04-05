U.N. chief: ‘I will never forget the horrifying images of civilians killed in Bucha’
01:09
“I immediately called for an independent investigation to guarantee effective accountability,” Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council, referring to “possible war crimes” that may have been committed.April 5, 2022
White House: Russian sanctions will target financial institutions, government officials
00:48
Now Playing
U.N. chief: ‘I will never forget the horrifying images of civilians killed in Bucha’
01:09
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy presents graphic video to U.N. Security Council to show Russian atrocities
00:43
Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘How many people have to die before all Russian banks will be sanctioned?’
09:30
Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing
02:05
Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine