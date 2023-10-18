IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.N. chief 'horrified' by Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital deaths

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Istanbul police use water cannon, pepper spray to disperse consulate protesters

    01:07

  • Israeli troops prepare for possible two-front war

    03:57

  • New York City cathedral holds vigil, prays for end to Israel-Hamas war

    01:41

  • How Hamas receives funding

    03:57

  • Five brothers all preparing for war in Israeli military

    02:28

  • President Biden's five decades of diplomacy in Israel

    03:17

  • Palestinian and Israeli shopkeepers in Jerusalem speak on war tensions

    02:41

  • Israeli military says ground offensive is not a certainty

    04:35

  • Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast

    04:22

  • Biden to travel to Israel tonight amid Israel-Hamas war

    00:45

  • President Biden departs to Israel on first trip since start of war

    02:12

  • Netanyahu: ‘The civilized world should unite behind Israel’

    01:20

  • Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?

    02:44

  • Hamas officials willing to release all civilian hostages if bombing stops

    04:45

  • Video shows frantic rescue efforts after Israeli airstrike in Gaza

    01:23

  • Congressional leaders reaffirm Israel support: ‘Hamas will be washed away’

    01:27

  • Columbia University sees dueling demonstrations amid Israel-Hamas war

    04:10

  • Desperation in Gaza as aid is held up at the Rafah border crossing

    04:54

  • What to expect from Biden’s trip to Israel

    03:19

NBC News

U.N. chief 'horrified' by Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital deaths

01:05

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres spoke at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and condemned the explosion at a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people.Oct. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    U.N. chief 'horrified' by Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital deaths

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Istanbul police use water cannon, pepper spray to disperse consulate protesters

    01:07

  • Israeli troops prepare for possible two-front war

    03:57

  • New York City cathedral holds vigil, prays for end to Israel-Hamas war

    01:41

  • How Hamas receives funding

    03:57

  • Five brothers all preparing for war in Israeli military

    02:28
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All