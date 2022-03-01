Watch: U.N. envoys stage walkout as Russia's Lavrov begins address

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Diplomats at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva stood up and walked out as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began to speak to the gathering via video from Moscow.March 1, 2022
