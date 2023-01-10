IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.N. says Iran has 'weaponized' death penalty to strike fear

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Two teens arrested after Christian graves vandalized in Jerusalem cemetery

    01:20

  • Ultranationalist Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem holy site

    00:55

  • Netanyahu sworn in as Israeli prime minister with far-right cabinet

    03:33

  • Benjamin Netanyahu back in office as Israel's prime minister

    00:59

  • Car bombing in Pakistan capital kills police officer, two suspects

    01:41

  • FIFA chief comments on World Cup workers' deaths, human rights criticisms

    01:48

  • Soccer fans throng Paris streets as France reaches World Cup final

    00:54

  • Palestinian flags appear in abundance at Qatar's World Cup

    01:34

  • Roman-era tombs uncovered at Gaza Strip housing development

    00:45

  • Beautiful Nazaa'a takes home trophy in Qatar’s camel World Cup

    01:50

  • World Cup soccer fans offered shipping container accommodation

    01:31

  • Iran blames West for violence probed by U.N. Human Rights Council

    01:26

  • At least 1 dead after twin blasts at Jerusalem bus stops

    00:58

  • Saudi fans dance with joy at World Cup win over Argentina

    01:29

  • Qatar prepares for soccer World Cup 'passenger overflows'

    01:26

  • Climate change activists demand human rights justice at COP27

    00:55

  • COP27 opens in Egypt with dire warning of 'a highway to climate hell'

    01:04

  • Khamenei on Iran protesters: ‘The Islamic system will punish these criminals’

    01:21

  • Leading candidates cast their votes in Israel's fifth election since 2019

    00:43

NBC News

U.N. says Iran has 'weaponized' death penalty to strike fear

01:30

Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the death penalty was being weaponized by Iran's government to strike fear into the population.Jan. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    U.N. says Iran has 'weaponized' death penalty to strike fear

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Two teens arrested after Christian graves vandalized in Jerusalem cemetery

    01:20

  • Ultranationalist Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem holy site

    00:55

  • Netanyahu sworn in as Israeli prime minister with far-right cabinet

    03:33

  • Benjamin Netanyahu back in office as Israel's prime minister

    00:59

  • Car bombing in Pakistan capital kills police officer, two suspects

    01:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All