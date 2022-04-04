U.S. agents seize Russian oligarch's superyacht in Spain

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pentagon: $300 million in security assistance shows U.S. ‘unwavering commitment to Ukraine’01:50
Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine02:51
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ after Ukraine recaptures Kyiv suburb01:22
U.S. agents seize Russian oligarch's superyacht in Spain00:38
Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia05:20
Inside Mariupol: Where residents bury neighbors in shell craters01:30
Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine03:58
Zelenskyy accuses Russians of 'genocide'02:59
Clear evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, French President Macron says01:02
'I recognized him by his shoes': Bucha resident describes finding her husband's body02:03
Ukrainians head back home despite continued shelling02:03
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes02:20
'Evil has come to our land': Zelenskyy says sanctions not enough after Bucha atrocities01:30
MTP Compressed: Russia faces ‘long-term’ economic impact from war as they increasingly target civilians02:42
Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia11:04
Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G2002:09
Blinken: 'We may be' in a new phase of the Ukraine war after Russia's 'devastating setback'00:53
Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'07:59
Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden’s jobs success01:54
Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'02:34
U.S. agents seize Russian oligarch's superyacht in Spain00:38
U.S. federal agents and Spain's Civil Guard on Monday were searching a yacht linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire and close ally of the Russian president.April 4, 2022
Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia05:20
Inside Mariupol: Where residents bury neighbors in shell craters01:30