NBC News

U.S. and Japan agree to strengthen alliance to counter threats from China, North Korea

02:00

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with their Japanese counterparts to unveil a plan to strengthen the alliance between the U.S. and Japan amid threats from China and North Korea. The leaders also condemned China's destabilizing actions in the Indo-Pacific and North Korea’s ballistic missile testing.Jan. 12, 2023

