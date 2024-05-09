IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: U.S. and Philippine air forces sink mock enemy ship during drill
May 9, 202400:34
    Watch: U.S. and Philippine air forces sink mock enemy ship during drill

Watch: U.S. and Philippine air forces sink mock enemy ship during drill

00:34

U.S. and Philippine air forces, backed by an Australian surveillance aircraft, unleashed a barrage of high-precision rockets to sink a mock enemy ship as part of large-scale war drills in and near the disputed South China Sea.May 9, 2024

    Watch: U.S. and Philippine air forces sink mock enemy ship during drill

