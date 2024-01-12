U.S. and U.K. strike at Houthi targets in Yemen

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video released by U.S. Central Command and the U.K. Ministry of Defence showed U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi forces in response to their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.Jan. 12, 2024

