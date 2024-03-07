IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. Army intelligence analyst indicted for allegedly leaking intelligence to China
March 7, 202403:19
    U.S. Army intelligence analyst indicted for allegedly leaking intelligence to China

NBC News Channel

U.S. Army intelligence analyst indicted for allegedly leaking intelligence to China

Korbein Schultz, a U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst, has been charged with allegedly leaking defense information to China. Schultz was arrested by the DOJ following a grand jury indictment.March 7, 2024

