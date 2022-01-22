IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S.-backed forces in Syria battle new ISIS attack

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Tonga volcano eruption blamed for oil spill in Peru, crews race to save animals

    01:00

  • Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh dead at 95

    00:48

  • Married couple found brutally murdered near Texas-Mexico border

    03:13

  • How a Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect gas prices in the U.S.

    01:51

  • Inside Ukraine’s cyber defense

    01:30

  • Blinken meets with Russian foreign minister in critical meeting over Ukraine

    01:53

  • Saudi-led air strikes target sites in Yemen causing unknown number of deaths

    00:36

  • Secretary of State Blinken meets with Russian counterpart amid Ukraine border tensions

    05:31

  • High stakes meeting underway in Geneva over Russia-Ukraine tensions

    02:51

  • Biden works to clarify comments about potential Russian invasion

    02:13

  • International aid flights arrive in Tonga

    00:39

  • Blinken warns Russians of 'swift and severe response' to aggression

    00:56

  • Russian Defense Ministry video shows missile systems, bombers on the move

    00:50

  • 19-year-old pilot becomes youngest woman to fly solo around the world

    02:13

  • Explosives truck accident devastates town in western Ghana

    01:07

  • ‘A crisis with global consequences’: Blinken seeks allies to counter Russian threat

    01:37

  • Otto Warmbier's parents to receive over $240k from North Korea

    00:35

  • Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight, unchanged from 2021

    01:30

  • West not provoking Russia by sending arms to Ukraine, Blinken says

    01:01

NBC News

U.S.-backed forces in Syria battle new ISIS attack

01:00

U.S.-backed forces in Syria are battling ISIS fighters who attacked a prison, the biggest ISIS operation since the fall of their “caliphate” three years ago.Jan. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S.-backed forces in Syria battle new ISIS attack

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Tonga volcano eruption blamed for oil spill in Peru, crews race to save animals

    01:00

  • Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh dead at 95

    00:48

  • Married couple found brutally murdered near Texas-Mexico border

    03:13

  • How a Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect gas prices in the U.S.

    01:51

  • Inside Ukraine’s cyber defense

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All