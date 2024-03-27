Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

U.S. business leaders meet with China’s president as Beijing seeks closer ties

NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer reports from Beijing, where a number of U.S. business leaders, including the CEOs of Blackstone, Qualcomm, Bloomberg, Chubb and FedEx, met with the Chinese presidentMarch 27, 2024