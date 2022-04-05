U.S. calls to suspend Russia from U.N. Human Rights Council
01:48
The U.S. is calling for Russia to be stripped of its seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council after reports that Russian forces may have committed war crimes in Ukraine. During a visit to Bucharest, Romania, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia’s actions in Ukraine subvert every principle the Human Rights Council stands for.April 5, 2022
Family separated by war in Ukraine describe trying to stay in touch with each other
04:52
Zelenskyy to address U.N. after accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
06:07
Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial over atrocities in Bucha
03:06
Global outrage grows over Ukrainian massacre in Bucha
02:36
Now Playing
U.S. calls to suspend Russia from U.N. Human Rights Council
01:48
UP NEXT
Long lines, huge crowds as Ukrainians in east try to flee westwards