IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy says at least 300 ‘killed and tortured’ in Bucha

    02:02

  • Firefighters donate gear to first responders in Ukraine

    01:53

  • The aftermath of alleged Russian massacre in Bucha

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon: $300 million in security assistance shows U.S. ‘unwavering commitment to Ukraine’

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine

    02:51

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ after Ukraine recaptures Kyiv suburb

    01:22

  • U.S. agents seize Russian oligarch's superyacht in Spain

    00:38

  • Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia

    05:20

  • Inside Mariupol: Where residents bury neighbors in shell craters

    01:30

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russians of 'genocide'

    02:59

  • Clear evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, French President Macron says

    01:02

  • 'I recognized him by his shoes': Bucha resident describes finding her husband's body

    02:03

  • Ukrainians head back home despite continued shelling

    02:03

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes

    02:20

  • 'Evil has come to our land': Zelenskyy says sanctions not enough after Bucha atrocities

    01:30

  • MTP Compressed: Russia faces ‘long-term’ economic impact from war as they increasingly target civilians

    02:42

  • Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia

    11:04

  • Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G20

    02:09

  • Blinken: 'We may be' in a new phase of the Ukraine war after Russia's 'devastating setback'

    00:53

NBC News

Pentagon: $300 million in security assistance shows U.S. ‘unwavering commitment to Ukraine’

01:50

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby spoke about the $300 million that the U.S. will provide in security assistance to bolster Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself. Kirby said the move shows the United States’ “unwavering commitment to Ukraine.”April 4, 2022

  • Zelenskyy says at least 300 ‘killed and tortured’ in Bucha

    02:02

  • Firefighters donate gear to first responders in Ukraine

    01:53

  • The aftermath of alleged Russian massacre in Bucha

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon: $300 million in security assistance shows U.S. ‘unwavering commitment to Ukraine’

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine

    02:51

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ after Ukraine recaptures Kyiv suburb

    01:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All