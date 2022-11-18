IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. condemns latest North Korean missile launch

U.S. condemns latest North Korean missile launch

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned North Korea after it fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday. Speaking during an emergency meeting of Asia Pacific leaders gathered for a Bangkok summit, Harris called the launch a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions.Nov. 18, 2022

