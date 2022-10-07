IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 2022 Nobel Peace Prize goes to human rights activists in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus

NBC News

U.S. condemns North Korea’s ‘destabilizing’ missile tests

01:33

The U.S. condemned North Korea’s “destabilizing, unhelpful and irresponsible” missile tests on Thursday, calling on the DPRK to “cease these types of actions.” Tensions have risen sharply on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea's recent barrage of missile tests prompted South Korea, the United States and Japan to conduct joint drills in response.Oct. 7, 2022

