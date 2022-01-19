Video released of deadly U.S. drone strike on Afghan civilians from August 2021
Days after a mass casualty ISIS attack on the crowds at Kabul airport during the U.S. withdrawal, a drone missile mistakenly targeted a car in the Afghan capital, killing 10 members of the Ahmadi family, including seven children.Jan. 19, 2022
