U.S. expels 12 Russian intelligence operatives after ‘espionage activities’

01:35

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the U.S. is in the process of expelling 12 Russian intelligence operatives. Psaki said the move has been in the works for several months after the operatives engaged in “espionage activities.”Feb. 28, 2022

