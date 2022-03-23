U.S. government finds Russia's government committing war crimes in Ukraine
After confirmed by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice, Beth Van Schaack, announced that the U.S. government has formally declared that Russia's forces are committing war crimes in Ukraine.March 23, 2022
