U.S. joins South Korea and Japan in naval drills in the East China Sea
April 12, 2024
    U.S. joins South Korea and Japan in naval drills in the East China Sea

U.S. joins South Korea and Japan in naval drills in the East China Sea

As tensions mount on the Korean Peninsula and China seeks to exert its naval power, a U.S. carrier strike group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt held a three-day drill with allies Japan and South Korea in the East China Sea.April 12, 2024

    U.S. joins South Korea and Japan in naval drills in the East China Sea

