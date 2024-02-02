IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: U.S. forces hit more than 85 targets in Middle East. Follow live updates.

    U.S. launches strikes in Syria and Iraq in response to deadly drone attack

    Full video: Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

  • Biden attends dignified transfer of soldiers killed in Jordan

  • Freed Palestinian detainees complain of mistreatment in Israeli prisons

  • Biden issues sanctions against 4 Israeli settlers in Gaza

  • Inside the evacuations of Gaza's critically wounded

  • Thousands of sheep and cattle stranded after ship's Red Sea route canceled by security concerns

  • Inside harrowing journey out of Gaza for wounded children

  • 80 bodies buried in Rafah after they are handed over by the Israeli army

  • Rain adds to the misery of displaced families living around Gaza City

  • Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

  • Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet

  • Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza

  • Undercover Israeli forces kill 3 militants in bold hospital raid

  • 'I don't know where to go': Gazans flee Khan Younis as Israel's offensive intensifies

  • New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

  • Video shows Israeli forces in disguise inside a West Bank hospital

  • U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports

  • Pentagon identifies three soldiers killed by drone attack in Jordan

  • Concern grows as garbage piles up around Khan Younis hospital

U.S. launches strikes in Syria and Iraq in response to deadly drone attack

The United States launched attacks in Iraq and Syria, its first retaliatory strikes for the killing of three American soldiers, according to U.S. officials. NBC News' Keir Simmons reports on the circumstances of the expected retaliatory move.Feb. 2, 2024

