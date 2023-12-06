U.S. citizen charged for allegedly inciting 'religiously motivated terrorist attack' in Australia

- UP NEXT
American tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack02:14
Watch: Vehicle goes airborne before U.S.-Canada border crash00:29
Full special report: FBI investigates vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border19:52
2023 expected to be hottest year on record after warmest October ever03:37
Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East04:28
California woman disappears while on yoga retreat in Guatemala02:24
U.S. moving forces to the Mideast to protect American bases01:30
What to expect from Biden’s trip to Israel03:19
U.S. deploys second Navy carrier strike group to Middle East02:31
Israel-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwide02:15
US security concerns mount as Israel-Hamas fighting intensifies02:16
Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel11:14
Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel02:50
Sam Bankman-Fried faces fraud and money-laundering charges in trial03:45
U.S. to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid03:05
Northern Lights shined in full color blitz Monday night01:11
White House to host Biden and Zelenskyy meeting03:23
Five Americans freed in Iran prisoner swap back on U.S. soil07:39
Five Americans freed in U.S.-Iran deal arrive in Qatar05:54
Americans freed in Iran-U.S. prisoner swap deal04:43
- UP NEXT
American tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack02:14
Watch: Vehicle goes airborne before U.S.-Canada border crash00:29
Full special report: FBI investigates vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border19:52
2023 expected to be hottest year on record after warmest October ever03:37
Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East04:28
California woman disappears while on yoga retreat in Guatemala02:24
Play All