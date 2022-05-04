IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video captures deadly explosions at Ukrainian factory

    00:42

  • Ukrainian double-amputee landmine victim dances with new husband

    00:52

  • ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    U.S. military sends howitzer artillery to Ukraine

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the Shulgins: One couple among 100,000 civilians trapped in Mariupol

    01:36

  • Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia

    05:23

  • Ukrainian civilians make dire escape from Mariupol steel plant

    02:19

  • Belarus launches military drills to check 'combat readiness'

    00:33

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails Azovstal evacuation, hopes for more

    01:17

  • Ukrainian civilians escape Mariupol steel plant after U.N. orchestrates two-day ceasefire

    01:42

  • Mariupol steel plant evacuees reach safety in Zaporizhzhia

    01:34

  • Ukrainian evacuees from Mariupol arriving in Zaporizhzhia

    02:41

  • Ukrainians rescued from Mariupol steel plant but others remain trapped

    02:07

  • Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant

    02:24

  • Odesa on lockdown over fears of Russian attacks on painful anniversary

    03:01

  • Lavrov's comments about Hitler, antisemitism and Ukraine condemned by Israel

    01:07

  • Families freed from Ukraine bomb shelter; Russia resumes attacks

    02:29

  • First lady Jill Biden to meet with refugees along Slovakia-Ukraine border

    01:19

  • Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv

    00:47

  • Azovstal evacuee tells of Russian bombardment of Mariupol steel plant

    01:23

NBC News

U.S. military sends howitzer artillery to Ukraine

01:02

Howitzers are being transported as part of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. In an escalation of U.S. funding for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, President Biden has asked Congress for an extra $33 billion.May 4, 2022

  • Video captures deadly explosions at Ukrainian factory

    00:42

  • Ukrainian double-amputee landmine victim dances with new husband

    00:52

  • ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    U.S. military sends howitzer artillery to Ukraine

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the Shulgins: One couple among 100,000 civilians trapped in Mariupol

    01:36

  • Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia

    05:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All