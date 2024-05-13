IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. museum curator detained in Turkey for trying to smuggle dead spiders, scorpions
May 13, 2024
NBC News

U.S. museum curator detained in Turkey for trying to smuggle dead spiders, scorpions

00:48

Turkish police detained Lorenzo Prendini, a curator at the American Museum of Natural History, at Istanbul Airport after he allegedly attempted to smuggle about 1,500 spider and scorpion samples.May 13, 2024

