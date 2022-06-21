IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. Navy ships in tense encounter with Iranian military speedboats

The Navy's 5th Fleet said three vessels from Iran's Revolutionary Guard had an "unsafe and unprofessional" encounter as the USS Sirocco and USNS Choctaw County transited Monday through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.June 21, 2022

